River Bend Nature Center introduces three new team members: Lead Naturalist/Program Coordinator David Foley, Environmental Education Intern, Matt Johnson and GreenCorps member, Evan Pak.
Foley recently began as Lead Naturalist/Program Coordinator. He lives in his hometown, Dundas, with his wife Emily and twin sons. He raises a small herd of dairy goats and enjoys being outside as often as possible. Foley's background is with 4-H and youth development ,and his role will be to lead the naturalist team, program development, public programs and summer camps.
Johnson is serving as an environmental education intern this fall and has been at RBNC since June. He grew up exploring RBNC and appreciates how important the center is to wildlife and to the local community. He is assisting with school programs ,and learning how to teach and work with elementary students and will continue to work on natural resource management projects.
Northfielder Pak, who recently graduated from St. Olaf College, began in late September and is serving through GreenCorps of Minnesota and will be at the center through August 2020. Pak will focus on delivering programming to area elementary schools with a focus on waste reduction and storm water management. This programming introduces third through fifth graders to environmentally friendly practices which can be implemented in their own lives at home. He will also expand these programs to reach a wider audience, including adults and families.
GreenCorps is an AmeriCorps program administered by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Forty-two members h ave been placed with a variety of local governments, nonprofits, and educational institutions in order to promote community action to tackle environmental issues.
Adults who enjoy working with children and want to build skills and help deliver programs at River Bend, are asked to consider applying to be an environmental education intern or volunteer naturalist and become part of the team! Learn more at www.rbnc.org.