In partnership with American Family Insurance, the University of Minnesota Farm Safety & Health Team is launching a new series of farm safety videos. The purpose of this project is to share crucial farm safety messages and reminders with the agricultural community. The videos can be used for many audiences including youth, farmers, agriculturalists, and health professionals. Emily Krekelberg, Extension Educator for Farm Safety & Health, is overseeing this new project. “This is a great opportunity for us to share safety and health messages more widely,” she says. “Especially right now, when we are coming up on the busy spring planting season and are unable to do safety training face-to-face.”
The videos are all shorter than 5 minutes, making them a great tool for farms. They provide a mix of information, demonstration, and discussion. The first video in the series covers roadway safety and includes information about pre-trip inspections, equipment for roadway safety, and safe driving habits. The video can be found at z.umn.edu/AgRoadwaySafetyVideo.
For more resources visit extension.umn.edu/farmsafety and follow the UMN Extension Farm Safety and Health Team on Twitter @UMNFarmSafety.