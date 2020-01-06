The Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning Program for Faribault and Owatonna is offering a free class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at District One Hospital, 200 State Ave., Faribault. Classes are held monthly.
Space is limited – preregistration is required. Attend this class to learn how to choose a health care decision maker, complete an Honoring Choices health care directive, and understand when changes should be made to this document.
To register for this class or obtain a calendar for future classes, Contact Pat Heydon, Coordinator, at 507-977-2330 or honoringchoices@allina.com to register or receive a calendar for future class dates.
Visit allinahealth.org/honoring-choices to learn more about advance care planning and health care directives.