Put on your Christmas sweater and enjoy a tour of the Alexander Faribault House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday during the 14th Annual Christmas Open House.
In 1853, Christmas decorating was kept to a minimum. However, at the time, the White House had a Christmas tree, which signaled the beginning of a trend. During the mid-19th century some of the traditions, collections and decorations were: nativity crèche; glued, sugared fruit; nuts, candy, and fruit placed in children’s shoes instead of stockings; garland, special dinnerware, holly, calling cards, dried flowers, almond cake and music.
As you sign the guest book in the foyer, you will see Mr. Faribault’s handwritten note, “We send you all our best respects. Your truly friends. Alex Faribault.” You will see a notice written in French wishing you a “Merry Christmas.” An original oil painting by Faribault artist, Grace McKinstry, adds elegance to this space.
As you enter the parlor, a portrait of both Alexander Faribault and his father, Jean-Baptiste Faribault, welcomes you. From there you will move to the dining room which was, effectively Faribault’s Civic Center in 1853. This historic room is where one of the city’s first church services was held; it served as a school classroom, a post office, and a community meeting place. Mr. and Mrs. Faribault’s spacious dining room will also be wrapped in holiday style, ready for visitors.
We also invite you to visit the upstairs portion of the house, to see Mary Elizabeth Faribault’s sewing room and the bedrooms. In the west end of the second floor is a museum with Faribault family artifacts as well as the Faribault business exhibit. Many local businesses are featured in this exhibit, including Nutting Truck and Castor, Brand Peony Farm, The Olympia and Ochs.
Due to the newest variant, and in keeping with recommended Rice County and CDC Guidelines regarding COVID-19, we ask everyone to wear a mask. We will have masks available at no cost to visitors.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the museum at 507-332-2121.