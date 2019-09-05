National Assisted Living Week is a time to celebrate, but it is also a time to reflect and think about ways assisted living can continue to grow. Our theme for 2019 is a “Spark of Creativity” which encourages everyone to get their creative juices flowing – whether its residents trying out new things or caregivers exploring innovative ways to improve care and community life.
This annual, national observance provides a unique opportunity for residents, their loved ones, staff, volunteers and local communities to celebrate the individuals served in assisted living and learn more about this sector of long-term care.
Pleasant View Estates invites the community to help celebrate from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday for Sunday Sundaes and/or from 4-6 p.m. Thursday for Happy Hour at 41 Brand Ave., Faribault.