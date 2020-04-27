On Friday, May 1, the Faribault Rotary Club will celebrate 100 years of service. Although plans for a big celebration have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Rotarians cannot be kept from commemorating this significant anniversary. A Zoom meeting will be held at noon on Friday. Information on how to participate is on the website.
On April 29, 1920 E.B. Johnson of Minneapolis, representing the District Governor of Rotary, met with Faribault community leaders and agreed to charter the Faribault Rotary Club on May 1, 1920 with 22 Charter members. The first club President was Frank W. McKellip. The Faribault Club was the 596th club chartered by Rotary International, which was founded in 1905.
The first meetings were held at the Episcopal Guild House. Rotary was a men’s organization until 1987 when Rotary International authorized the induction of women as Rotarians. Janine Sahagian was the first woman to join the Faribault club. In 1999 she served as the first woman president.
During the 100-year-history the Faribault Rotary Club has kept some remarkable traditions and launched new and innovative programs and participated in notable worldwide initiatives:
• In 1939 the Rotary Club started an annual tradition of enjoying a concert at Christmas performed by Faribault High School Choir, now an 81-year tradition.
• In 1961, members of the community approached Rotary to assist in the development of a youth camp that soon became Faribault Rotary Camp. Next year celebrating 50 years of service and enjoyment for youth organizations, families and other groups in the area,
• In 1965, the Faribault Senior High Band, Choir and Orchestra performed a special concert to benefit youth services through Rotary. That annual tradition is now in its 55th year
• The purchase of property on Cedar Lake 1960 and subsequent development of the Faribault Rotary Camp; allowed for many youth organization to benefit from activities held in the great outdoors.
• Rotary’s focus on youth has resulted in programs like STRIVE, Rotary Readers, the development of local soccer fields, school buddy benches, youth Respect Retreats and many more programs benefiting local youth.
• Over $350,000 have been given to local students by Rotary through music, arts and academic scholarships.
• The Faribault Rotary Club has been part of international programs to improve farming processes in Sierra Leone, sending books to schools in Africa, helping orphan street children in Santa Rem, Brazil and inoculating children again polio in around the world, most recently in Pakistan.
• The Faribault Club has hosted many exchange students here and sent local students abroad to increase unity and understanding.
• Recently the local club has been instrumental in the renovation of an historic clock downtown long in disrepair, and the placement of a mural honoring that clock in downtown Faribault.
• For local Rotarians living the motto of “Service Above Self” is demonstrated at blood drives, ringing Salvation Army Bells, delivering meals on wheels, participating in clothing drives, community beautification projects and selling roses to fund youth programming.
• Every week for 100 years women and men have met to learn and serve together.