4-H hosts egg hunt Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rice County 4-H Ambassadors is holding its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday outside the 4-H Building at the Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairgrounds Drive #17.Families can arrive at 10 a.m. Hunts are at 10:15 a.m. for 2-5-year-olds, 10:30 a.m. for kindergarteners through second graders and 10:45 a.m. for third through fifth graders. The free event also includes a few other hands-on activities and complementary hot chocolate or lemonade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hunt Egg Hot Chocolate Food Lemonade Category Rice County Starting Time School Grader Ambassador Building Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Former employee allegedly stole $50K from Medford gas station Faribault woman wanted in alleged assault Alcohol suspected in motorcycle crash Faribault mill buys cotton manufacturer, changes name Northfield director recommended as next Faribault High School principal Upcoming Events Apr 5 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Apr 5, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices