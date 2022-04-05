Rice County 4-H Ambassadors is holding its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday outside the 4-H Building at the Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairgrounds Drive #17.

Families can arrive at 10 a.m. Hunts are at 10:15 a.m. for 2-5-year-olds, 10:30 a.m. for kindergarteners through second graders and 10:45 a.m. for third through fifth graders. 

The free event also includes a few other hands-on activities and complementary hot chocolate or lemonade.

