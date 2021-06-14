Julian Meehl of Faribault graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College following the spring semester 2021. Meehl earned an Associate of Science degree in nursing.
Meehl graduates from RCTC
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Faribault Daily News E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime