Minnesota CattleWomen's Association hosts "The Butcher & The Chef," beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Armstrong Farm, Owatonna.
The event features a break down of primal cuts and lesson about options for freezer beef cuts from Minnesota Association of Meat Processors President Brian Schatz, a discussion on versatility, qualities and seasonings for various specialty cuts from American Culinary Federation certified executive chef and culinary educators, and owner of "That Cooking School" Chef William Niemer and a lesson about the brewery and beers from brew master of Mineral Springs Brewery in Owatonna. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Drinks and food are included in the ticket cost $65 ticket cost. Registration closes Sept. 14. Open to all interested women and men, members or not.
Register at bit.ly/TheButcherAndTheChef and learn more at facebook.com/MNCattleWomen.