For the past 14 years NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has been bringing together thousands of people to raise awareness about mental illnesses and provide support for NAMI’s programs of education, support and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its annual NAMIWalks event.
This year’s NAMIWalks will be a little different but has the same aims. The NAMIWalks DIT (Do it Together) virtual walk is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26, and will combine virtual 'social distanced' components with 'real life' safe-distanced celebrations.
So many people are impacted by mental illnesses and experiencing worsening symptoms and others are in need of treatment services, perhaps for the first time in their lives. In this year of the pandemic, engaging thousands of Minnesotans in this important awareness-raising event and celebration of hope, is perhaps more vital now than ever before.
All are encouraged to join with mental health supporters and advocates in a one-hour online meeting and to find out how to participate by choosing one of the following meetings to learn more: 6 p.m. July 30, 9 a.m. July 31, Noon Aug. 4, Noon Aug. 5, and 2 p.m. Aug. 6. To register, “see classes” at namimn.org or, contact Julia at directorofdevelopment@namimn.org or 651-645-2948 x104.