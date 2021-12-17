Wednesday night brought an 'historic' storm system through southern Minnesota, featuring thunderstorms and tornadoes in December. We asked area residents to share photos of any damage.
PHOTOS FROM OUR READERS: Storm damage
Philip Weyhe
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Trending Now
-
School employee allegedly used student's debit card for fraudulent purchases
-
Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. hosts weekend sale of greenhouses, old items
-
HPC approves demo of several Farmer Seed buildings; developers hope to save signage
-
Man who crashed into Faribault home sentenced to probation
-
Argument at Faribault store leads to criminal charges