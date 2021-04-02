...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND
EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
.Strong southerly winds sustained 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 possible this afternoon. Mixing will cause humidities to fall
between 15 and 25 percent across portions of central MN and all
of southern MN. These weather conditions with current dry surface
fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions today.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY
WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS FOR ALL OF CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
* AFFECTED AREA... Central and southern Minnesota.
* WIND... South sustained at 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY... Minimum humidities 15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&