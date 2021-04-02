The Friends of Buckham Memorial Library will hold its annual meeting via zoom from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 15. A link to the meeting can be found on the Buckham Memorial Library website at https://www.ci.faribault.mn.us/495/Friends-of-Buckham-Memorial-Library

On the agenda are updates about the Plaza construction and celebration, summer programming for children and installation of new Board members and officers. Friends members are welcome to attend. 

