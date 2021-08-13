Briley M Haugh, of Faribault, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance-real estate, from Wichita State University. Haugh received the cum laude award for attaining a GPA of 3.25.
Haugh completes degree at Wichita State University
