Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a warning to Minnesotans to avoid potential charity scams related to COVID-19.
With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rising in Minnesota, there is a risk that scammers will try to prey on the generosity of Minnesota donors by tricking them into donating to causes that claim to help COVID-19 patients or to alleviate the strain on overtaxed resources. Attorney General Ellison wants Minnesotans to do their homework before they donate, have the tools to make sure that any charity they donate to is legitimate, recognize the signs of a charity scam, and to file a complaint with his office if they believe they have been scammed by a fake COVID-19-related charity.
Tips from the Attorney General’s Office to donate wisely:
• Don’t be rushed or pressured into making a donation to a nonprofit, charity, or fundraiser related to COVID-19. Never make a donation by money-wire, cas, or gift cards. Don’t assume that charity recommendations on Facebook or other social media are legitimate. For tips for researching charities before you donate, visit the Attorney General’s “Charities Information for the Public” webpage.
• See if the charity is registered in Minnesota using the Attorney General’s “Search for Charities and Fundraisers” web page. Although not every charity needs to register, failing to register can be a red flag.
• Look for charities you know and trust. To be sure that your money is going where you want it to go (and to minimize the chance of any extra fees being taken from your donation), consider donating directly through that charity’s own website, instead of through a social media or crowdfunding page.
• Before donating through a social media or crowdfunding page, research the organizer of the campaign, the caus, and how the money will be used, particularly if the webpage sprung up overnight in the wake the COVID-19 outbreak.
• If a charity claims to help your local community in some way, double-check. Contact the local organization the charity claims to help to make sure that it actually does. If you are donating to people you don’t know, look for specific, verifiable information.
• If the first time you have heard of a charity is of a result of a telemarketing call, ask questions and do not feel pressured to donate during the call. Many less scrupulous charities use telemarketers and urge you to donate immediately.
• Ask any charity who asks or pressures you to donate questions about how it plans to use your donation.
Minnesotans may report complaints about potential charity scams to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office at 800-657-3787 or download a complaint form from ag.state.mn.us and mail the completed form to the Attorney General’s Office, 445 Minnesota St., Suite 1400, St. Paul, MN 55101-2131.