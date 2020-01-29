Two Minnesota dental clinics are offering free dental care to children in need.
Appointments can be booked now. The Minnesota Dental Association has over 1,200 dental professionals volunteering at nearly 100 clinics across the state for Give Kids a Smile.
Finding a clinic with open appointments is as easy as calling United Way 211 (just dial 2-1-1) or by visiting mndental.org. Appointments can then be scheduled directly with the dental office.
Patients must be 18 years or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Specific services provided at each location will be outlined when an appointment is scheduled. Volunteers speaking multiple languages are also available at many locations to help with language barriers.
Minnesota dentists have provided free care to more than 78,000 children and donated services valued at more than $23 million over the past 17 years to Give Kids a Smile.
The public can support the Give Kids a Smile program by texting Smile25 to 20222 to make a donation of $25.
The two participating local clinics are:
• Midwest Dental (Feb. 7)
507-334-7595
412 Heritage Place, Faribault
• Midwest Dental (Feb. 6)
507-732-5346
350 22nd St., Zumbrota