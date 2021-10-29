Another season has come and gone. With the passing of summer, veterinarians are reflecting on the cases that came through the doors.
Looking past the common emergencies- injuries big and small, surgeries, and hospitalizations, Heartland Animal Hospital has seen a rise in cases of dogs contracting a preventable disease — Lyme disease, particularly in Faribault. Why is there an increase this year? Veterinarians are reflecting on this, but first let’s take a step back and look at the culprit and the disease it causes in our four-legged family members.
Lyme disease is caused by borrelia burgdorferi (bacteria) that lives in the tick — ixodes scapularis (deer tick). These ticks are found in the northeast and in the upper Midwest (Minnesota and Wisconsin). Highest risk of coming in to contact with the deer tick is in brushy or wooded areas. But deer can also wander onto property, dropping off ticks into the yard. Ticks will seek out their host by heat detection. To transmit Lyme disease, the tick must be attached to its host (both human or canine) for a minimum of 48 hours. It takes about three weeks for commercial tests to detect a positive result.
Lyme disease in dogs
Symptoms in dogs are different compared to what we are familiar with as people. Dogs can develop arthritis-type symptoms (most common) and/or develop severe kidney disease. These symptoms often occur with a fever. If a dog tests positive for Lyme and has signs of arthritis, it is treatable with a course of antibiotics. If the kidneys are also affected, treatment involves more medication and close monitoring. Depending on the severity there can be permanent damage to the kidneys.
Diagnosis
At Heartland, we screen all dogs at their annual exams for Lyme with a blood test. The test we use looks for more than just Lyme disease. We also screen for: Heartworm (mosquito-borne), ehrlichia and anaplasma (two other tick-borne diseases).
What do we do when a dog tests positive for Lyme?
First, the test we use detects only antibodies to Lyme, therefore we do not know if this means active infection or exposure to B. burgdorferi. Luckily, most pets that test positive are not symptomatic, but we will recommend close monitoring at home for symptoms that would indicate the pet has the disease. We will offer additional testing to identify whether the dog is actively infected such as a urine sample or further evaluation for lameness/ fever. If a pet is showing symptoms consistent with the disease, we will start them on medication.
Why test at all if most pets do not undergo treatment?
The test we use at Heartland is an important screening tool for the above-mentioned diseases. We use these tests to make sure that the prevention protocols we have in place are working. Alerting owners to the positive tests is important so that they are aware of possible exposure to the disease. We know owners spend large amounts of time with their pets. If their pets are getting exposed to Lyme disease, there is a high chance that owners are also exposed. If a pet is positive for a tick-borne disease, owners can develop a better tick prevention plan knowing they have a higher exposure risk to themselves and their pets. Rarely, pets on year-round prevention come back positive. We alert the company of the product so that they can further their research and continue to improve their products.
Back to the original question: Why are we seeing more Lyme disease this year? The common theme is a lack in tick prevention. This is an important step in minimizing transmission of B. burgdorferi. There are three methods to decreasing exposure of pets to ticks. This includes:
Monthly, year-round preventative. There are several products on the market to prevent ticks on pets. The products labelled for tick prevention are found in many flea preventatives.
Daily tick checks. Remember to check all surfaces of the pet. Use forceps or tweezers and remove by grasping the head of the tick. Place in a container with alcohol to kill the tick.
Vaccines are also available for Lyme disease. When owners miss doses of prevention or do not use prevention year-round, vaccines can be another level of defense of against the organism causing Lyme disease
Heartland Animal Hospital utilizes this approach with every dog that visits the clinic. We offer several products and tailor them to the needs of individual dogs. We also complete an exam to look for any presence of ticks. We can find ticks in strange places including the gums! Many dogs that come through the clinic area also vaccinated yearly for Lyme. We will admit that the pandemic has made education about the disease more challenging. But we are committed to educating owners, new and seasoned, about this disease and how we can prevent their pets from exposure.