Donations for lights on the 35th annual Light up a Life tree are now being accepted.
The tree lighting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at District One Hospital Surgery Center.
A gift of $5 will light up a bulb on the Hospice Memory Tree in honor of friends and loved ones. Donations forms are available in the District One Hospital lobby or at faribaultareahospicefoundation.org/donations. The names of those being honored will be displayed in the memorial book in the hospital lobby and posted on Facebook.
Proceeds benefit hospice patients and families in the Faribault area.
Social distancing protocols will be followed at the event. The program will be livestreamed on the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation YouTube channel, bit.ly/3nYp5MP and broadcast live on KDHL.
The Faribault Area Hospice Foundation was formed in 2014 to provide comfort therapies and support to area patients in hospice programs. For more information, call 866-506-7049 or visit faribaultareahospicefoundation.com.