The city of Faribault's website is getting a facelift. The new look, which rolls out Wednesday will have a more user-friendly layout, additional functionality improvements and a fresh appearance.
The update came with no cost as the pre-planned redesign was factored into the original contract with website vendor CivicPlus in 2014.
For a two-hour period on Sept. 5 – from 9 to 11 a.m. – there may be some elements of the site that may lag, or look different as CivicPlus switches over to the new design. The city is appreciative of residents’ patience during the transition period.
Anyone with questions about the new website, which can be found at www.faribault.org, is encouraged to contact Communications Coordinator Brad Phenow at 507-334-2064.