A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped. Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.
More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Local donation places and times
Faribault
Tuesday, March 16 — 4 to 8 p.m. at Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairgrounds Drive
Monday, March 29 — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 43, 112 5th St. NE
Northfield
Monday, March 15 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northfield Police Department, 1615 Riverview Drive
Saturday, March 20 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 803 Winona St.
Owatonna
Friday, March 19 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Associated Church, 800 Havana Road
Tuesday, March 23 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Owatonna Christian School, 265 26th St. NE
Monday, March 29 — 1 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church Owatonna, 609 S. Lincoln Ave.