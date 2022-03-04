Grants funded headphones and Seat Sacks for students in Eryn Harman’s class at Jefferson Elementary. Seat Sacks are placed over the back of chairs and provide an extra place for students to store books and other supplies and provide an easy place for teachers to deposit materials for students to take home. (Courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
Faribault schools now have, or are receiving, scooters, headphones, an interactive whiteboard and other extra educational materials thanks to the latest round of grants from the Falcon Educational Enrichment Program.
The nonprofit recently awarded over $10,000 in grants to teachers for new supplemental materials.
The nonprofit’s mission is to support “classroom needs and learning opportunities that are beyond regular financial district support.”
Several of the grants went to Jefferson Elementary. First graders in Eryn Harman’s class have new headphones and Seat Sacks to hold supplies.
Jefferson kindergarten teacher Barb Ritchey also received funding for a wireless interactive white board. Jefferson physical education teacher Matt Knutson received funds to buy a set of scooters for students.
At Lincoln Elementary, physical education teacher Briar Tepp received funds to bring displays promoting equity to the school.
At the Faribault Area Learning Center, teacher Tim Allison received funding for initiatives toward more experiential, interactive and project-based learning.
The Falcon Educational Enrichment Program is holding a fundraiser Monday at Basilleo’s Pizza to help fund future grants.