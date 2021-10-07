Rice County Genealogical Society presents a genealogy through quilting event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Northfield Public Library.
Hosted by Kathy Ness of the RCHS, the event is free and open to the public.
Jean Wakely, storyteller of the Story Quilt Project, will lead a presentation about family history through one of her quilts, "The Purple Sandwich." She will share her grandmother’s journey as a school teacher in Alaska and Montana in the very early 1900’s. This is the last genealogy program of this series presented by the RCGS. Jean will also introduce guest quilter Carol Hancuh from Eagan who will display a few of her acclaimed "Bus People." She has enjoyed her research into the lives of ordinary people.