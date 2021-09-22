Downstream Film Festival is back with a new selection of environmental short films! This event will highlight films from Northfield, the United States and countries around the world.
This year, Clean River Partners hosts the festival Friday outside in Lions Riverside Park, at the corner of Poplar and Eighth Street W in Northfield. The films range from award winners being screened at festivals across the nation to bold new student films.
Starting at 6 p.m., participants will have a chance to get their bike tuned up or outdoor gear repaired, thanks to Farmstead Bike Shop and Patagonia. Patagonia repair technicians will be available to take care of easy repairs on any brand of clothing at no charge.
By repairing your clothes and gear, you’ll be keeping materials out of the landfill and reduce the impact of waste in our environment. Gear from all brands will be accepted. There is a two item repair limit per person.
The films begin at 7 and run for about an hour and a half.
Rain is 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cider on the Cannon
Join Clean River Partners members, board members, and staff at the Cider on the Cannon member party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2 at Keepsake Cidery, 4609 135th St E, Dundas. You'll have a chance to enjoy locally grown and made cider, local food, and watch Clean River Partners recognize the 2021 Cannon River Champions, people who have gone out of their way to help clean and protect the Cannon River Watershed.
To make sure everyone can participate safely in this event, RSVP by Friday to Clean River Partners Executive Director Kristi Pursell at kristi@cleanriverpartners.org or 507-786-3913 x.1
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants are being asked to social distance and wear a mask at both events.