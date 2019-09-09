Homeschool Science Day
Join River Bend Nature Center from 10 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Friday for Homeschool Science Day.
Two age-specific educational programs are offered in the morning and one or two age-specific recreational programs are offered in the afternoon. Sign up for one or sign up for them both! Cost per session is $10/student, $8/member. Bring a lunch to eat between programs. Students may be dropped off for programs, including lunch.
Programs are as follows:
Seeds of Life, 10-11:30 a.m.
Learn about the challenge that plants have to spread their seeds. Look for seeds on a hike through the center’s prairie and forest, making observations to determine how the seeds spread and sorting seeds into similar categories. Ages 4-7.
Plant and Animal Survival, 10-11:30 a.m.
Learn how plants and animals inherit traits from their parents. Use a key to identify trees based on observations of these traits, and learn how different traits affect an animal’s ability to survive.
Prairie Insect Safari, noon-1:30 p.m.
There’s a jungle of animals at River Bend. Come find out what’s hiding in the prairie. Use sweep nets to collect insects in the prairie. Even those normally squeamish around bugs will be fascinated by what we find. Ages 4-7.
Orienteering, noon-1:30 p.m.
Learn the skills needed to use a compass, and then go off on an adventure on the center’s compass courses. Ages 8-14.
OWLS Lunch & Learn
The program is scheduled from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
OWLS is a monthly program at River Bend Nature Center for adults of all ages to enjoy a soup/salad luncheon followed by a presentation on a natural history topic. This month’s topic is “Domestication the Fur Trader: Alexander Faribault’s Transition from Nomad to Farmer to Failure” by Sam Temple. Alexander Faribault first settled in the Cannon River Valley in 1826. By 1855, a town was formed. How did this young man transition from a rootless fur trader to the patriarch of a town? Join Sam Temple as he shares the story of this enigmatic figure.
Cost is $12 ($10 for River Bend members). If you attend the presentation only the cost is $5/person, $3/member. Pre-registration is required by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Pre-registration by Wednesday is highly recommended for the homeschool programs. For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit www.rbnc.org.