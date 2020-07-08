Technology plays a vital role in agriculture today, and it can even help us stay safe and healthy on the farm.
There are a variety of applications—or apps—available for our smart phones that span a wide range of topics related to farm safety and health. Below is just a sampling of the apps available for farmers; the full list was compiled by Iowa’s Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (I-CASH) and can be found online at icash.public-health.uiowa.edu. All these apps are available to download for free.
• American Red Cross First Aid: Step-by-step first aid advice. Easy-to-use Spanish language toggle to switch translation inside the app. Fully integrated with 911 so you can call for help at any time. Safety tips for everything, from severe winter weather to hurricanes, earthquakes, and tornadoes to help you prepare for emergencies.
• NIOSH Sound Level Meter: Combines features of professional sound level meters and noise dosimeters into single app and provides up-to-date informational screens on what noises are considered hazardous, how to conduct a noise measurement, how to properly select a hearing protector and guidelines for preventing hearing loss.
• OSHA–NIOSH Heat Safety Tool: Real time heat index and hourly forecasts as well as occupational safety and health recommendations from OSHA and NIOSH.
• NIOSH Ladder Safety: Interactive easy-to-use ladder safety app. Uses visual and sound signals to assist the user in positioning an extension ladder at an optimal angle.
• Web Poison Control: Provides expert help for a possible poisoning. Helps users decide if the poisoning is dangerous and requires medical attention.
• Smart 911: Allows you to share important information with first responders when dialing an emergency.