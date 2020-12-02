Each year the Faribault High School Student Council holds fundraisers to raise money for their local Toys for Tots organization. Students, staff, and community members all come together with a goal to raise at least $10,000 to buy toys to give to families in need during the holiday season. Due to COVID-19 and distance learning, their only fundraising option this year is a page for people to donate. The page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/toys-for-the-holiday-season
Faribault High School Student Council starts GoFundMe for Toys for Tots
- Allison Miller
-
- Updated
