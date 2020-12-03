Faribault Youth Investment will host mobile food distributions at select Faribault neighborhoods this month. They will be at South Central College from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 17 and at Evergreen Estates from 2:45-3:30 p.m. and Cannon River Mobile Home Park from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Dec. 4 and Dec. 18.
Volunteers are also needed for distribution prep for these dates as well. Anyone ages 10 or older are welcome to meet at the distribution center on 1400 Cannon Circle, Suite 5W at 9 a.m., Dec. 17 or 1 p.m., Dec. 4 and Dec. 18.
For more information, please visit www.communityactioncenter.org/faribault/.