BA awards, grades six-12

Sixth grade Spirit Award: Owen Dotterweich

Seventh grade Spirit Award: Arabella Hoisington

Eighth grade Spirit Award: Declan Chappuis

Eighth grade Christian Award: Anna Tobin

Ninth grade Vern Antonsen Award: Harrison Gibbs

10th grade Veritas Award: Amelia Pemrick

11th grade Ann Carrie Minar Award: Katherine Seidel

Fine Arts

Veritas yearbook outstanding students: Zackary Bartness, Maci Bongers, Elizabeth Cohen, Carter Pavek, Brianna Radatz

Enlightened Artist Award: Ashley Rost, Kennedy Tutak

Middle School Great Promise Award: Taylor Moon

John Philip Sousa Award: Jason Shuda and Verity Wray-Raabolle

Middle School Choir Musicianship Award: Zachary McCabe

Middle School Band Musicianship Award: Caitlin Bothun, Megan Cina

High School Choir Musicianship Award: Heidi Hutton

High School Band Musicianship Award: Seoyeon (Avery) Han

National High School Choral Award: Malia Hunt

High School Choir Letter winners: Justin Delesha, Lily Ernste, Malia Hunt, Heidi Hutton, Abby Kugler, Carter Pavek, Amelia Pemrick, Avalon Roberts

Sixth Grade Agriculture & Shop Department Award: Sarah Tobin

Seventh Grade Agriculture & Shop Department Award: Alexander Timm

Eighth Grade Agriculture & Shop Department Award: Declan Chappuis

High School Agriculture & Shop Department Award: Luke Bauer, Maci Bongers, and Brody Pavel

Science

Sixth Grade Science Inquiry Award: Megan Cina

Seventh Grade Science Inquiry Award: Langston Richter

Eighth Grade Science Inquiry Award: Anna Tobin

HS Physical Sciences Inquiry Award: Mallorie Pavek

HS Biological Science Inquiry Award: Bennett Wray-Raabolle

Science Outstanding Female Student: Kennedy Tutak

Science Outstanding Male Student: Jarrett Malecha

Social Studies

Sixth Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Owen Dotterweich

Seventh Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Caitlin Bothun

Eighth Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Zachary McCabe

Ninth Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Riley Bauer

10th Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Reagan Kangas

11th Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Aiden Tobin

12th Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Carson Heselton

Foreign Language

Spanish I Excellence Award: Mallorie Pavek

Spanish II Excellence Award: Austin Ahlman

Spanish III Excellence Award: Reagan Kangas

Spanish IV Excellence Award: Madelyn Bauer

Spanish V Excellence Award: Verity Wray-Raabolle

Spanish Heritage Award: Mercedes Huerta

English

Sixth Grade English Student of the Year: Allison McCabe

Seventh Grade English Student of the Year: Shae Battles

Eighth Grade English Student of the Year: Monica Wilder

Ninth Grade English Student of the Year: Lucy Cunningham

10th Grade English Student of the Year: Zachary Velishek

11th Grade English Student of the Year: Sophy Smith

12th Grade English Student of the Year: Verity Wray-Raabolle

Mathematics

Sixth Grade True Mathematician Award: Abby Bauer

Seventh Grade True Mathematician Award: Lucas Caron

Eighth Grade True Mathematician Award: Anna DeMars

Algebra True Mathematician Award: Michael Morse

Geometry True Mathematician Award: Isabella Dokkestul

Advanced Algebra True Mathematician Award: Kaitlyn Trump

Pre-Calculus True Mathematician Award: Matthew Croke

Probability and Statistics True Mathematician Award: Abby Larson

Personal Finance True Mathematician Award: Bo Dienst

Theology

Ninth Grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Lucy Cunningham

10th Grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Amelia Pemrick

11th Grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Jennifer Robert

12th Grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Bo Dienst

St. Catherine of Siena Service Award : Martin Brazil, Matthew Croke, Kade Robb

St. Dominic Prayer Award: Heidi Hutton

St. Thomas Aquinas Apologetics Award: Luke Bauer

Physical Education

Middle School Physical Education Outstanding Student: Zachary McCabe

High School Physical Education Outstanding Student: Zachary Donkers

Independent Study-Excellence in Marketing Award: Zackary Bartness

Co-Curricular Awards

BA Student Service Club Leadership Awards: Abby Larson, Matthew Croke

BA Student Service Club Service Hour Awards (100+ hours, receiving a service cord): Isaac Caron, Seoyeon (Avery) Han, Malia Hunt, Abby Larson, Jarrett Malecha, Jason Shuda, Elliot Smith, Verity Wray-Raabolle

Peer Ministry Leadership Awards: Ashley Rost (President), Kennedy Tutak (Vice President), Heidi Hutton (Secretary), Matthew Croke (Treasurer)

Students Against Destructive Decisions Officers: Zackary Bartness (President), Katherine Seidel (Vice President), Brianna Radatz and Caroline Sauer (Co-Treasurers), Madelyn Bauer (Secretary)

National Honor Society Officers: Verity Wray-Raabolle (President), Abby Larson (Vice President), Kade Robb (Secretary/Treasurer)

Student Council Officers: Jarrett Malecha (President), Verity Wray-Raabolle (Vice-President), Elliot Smith (Treasurer), Malia Hunt (Secretary)

Big Brothers Big Sisters Recognition Award: Destinee Fregoso, Abby Larson, Jarrett Malecha, Avalon Roberts, Kennedy Tutak, Verity Wray-Raabolle

American Legion Auxiliary Girls' State Virtual Summit: Madelyn Gersemehl

