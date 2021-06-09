BA awards, grades six-12
Sixth grade Spirit Award: Owen Dotterweich
Seventh grade Spirit Award: Arabella Hoisington
Eighth grade Spirit Award: Declan Chappuis
Eighth grade Christian Award: Anna Tobin
Ninth grade Vern Antonsen Award: Harrison Gibbs
10th grade Veritas Award: Amelia Pemrick
11th grade Ann Carrie Minar Award: Katherine Seidel
Fine Arts
Veritas yearbook outstanding students: Zackary Bartness, Maci Bongers, Elizabeth Cohen, Carter Pavek, Brianna Radatz
Enlightened Artist Award: Ashley Rost, Kennedy Tutak
Middle School Great Promise Award: Taylor Moon
John Philip Sousa Award: Jason Shuda and Verity Wray-Raabolle
Middle School Choir Musicianship Award: Zachary McCabe
Middle School Band Musicianship Award: Caitlin Bothun, Megan Cina
High School Choir Musicianship Award: Heidi Hutton
High School Band Musicianship Award: Seoyeon (Avery) Han
National High School Choral Award: Malia Hunt
High School Choir Letter winners: Justin Delesha, Lily Ernste, Malia Hunt, Heidi Hutton, Abby Kugler, Carter Pavek, Amelia Pemrick, Avalon Roberts
Sixth Grade Agriculture & Shop Department Award: Sarah Tobin
Seventh Grade Agriculture & Shop Department Award: Alexander Timm
Eighth Grade Agriculture & Shop Department Award: Declan Chappuis
High School Agriculture & Shop Department Award: Luke Bauer, Maci Bongers, and Brody Pavel
Science
Sixth Grade Science Inquiry Award: Megan Cina
Seventh Grade Science Inquiry Award: Langston Richter
Eighth Grade Science Inquiry Award: Anna Tobin
HS Physical Sciences Inquiry Award: Mallorie Pavek
HS Biological Science Inquiry Award: Bennett Wray-Raabolle
Science Outstanding Female Student: Kennedy Tutak
Science Outstanding Male Student: Jarrett Malecha
Social Studies
Sixth Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Owen Dotterweich
Seventh Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Caitlin Bothun
Eighth Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Zachary McCabe
Ninth Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Riley Bauer
10th Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Reagan Kangas
11th Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Aiden Tobin
12th Grade Social Studies Outstanding Student: Carson Heselton
Foreign Language
Spanish I Excellence Award: Mallorie Pavek
Spanish II Excellence Award: Austin Ahlman
Spanish III Excellence Award: Reagan Kangas
Spanish IV Excellence Award: Madelyn Bauer
Spanish V Excellence Award: Verity Wray-Raabolle
Spanish Heritage Award: Mercedes Huerta
English
Sixth Grade English Student of the Year: Allison McCabe
Seventh Grade English Student of the Year: Shae Battles
Eighth Grade English Student of the Year: Monica Wilder
Ninth Grade English Student of the Year: Lucy Cunningham
10th Grade English Student of the Year: Zachary Velishek
11th Grade English Student of the Year: Sophy Smith
12th Grade English Student of the Year: Verity Wray-Raabolle
Mathematics
Sixth Grade True Mathematician Award: Abby Bauer
Seventh Grade True Mathematician Award: Lucas Caron
Eighth Grade True Mathematician Award: Anna DeMars
Algebra True Mathematician Award: Michael Morse
Geometry True Mathematician Award: Isabella Dokkestul
Advanced Algebra True Mathematician Award: Kaitlyn Trump
Pre-Calculus True Mathematician Award: Matthew Croke
Probability and Statistics True Mathematician Award: Abby Larson
Personal Finance True Mathematician Award: Bo Dienst
Theology
Ninth Grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Lucy Cunningham
10th Grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Amelia Pemrick
11th Grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Jennifer Robert
12th Grade Pope John Paul II Theology Award: Bo Dienst
St. Catherine of Siena Service Award : Martin Brazil, Matthew Croke, Kade Robb
St. Dominic Prayer Award: Heidi Hutton
St. Thomas Aquinas Apologetics Award: Luke Bauer
Physical Education
Middle School Physical Education Outstanding Student: Zachary McCabe
High School Physical Education Outstanding Student: Zachary Donkers
Independent Study-Excellence in Marketing Award: Zackary Bartness
Co-Curricular Awards
BA Student Service Club Leadership Awards: Abby Larson, Matthew Croke
BA Student Service Club Service Hour Awards (100+ hours, receiving a service cord): Isaac Caron, Seoyeon (Avery) Han, Malia Hunt, Abby Larson, Jarrett Malecha, Jason Shuda, Elliot Smith, Verity Wray-Raabolle
Peer Ministry Leadership Awards: Ashley Rost (President), Kennedy Tutak (Vice President), Heidi Hutton (Secretary), Matthew Croke (Treasurer)
Students Against Destructive Decisions Officers: Zackary Bartness (President), Katherine Seidel (Vice President), Brianna Radatz and Caroline Sauer (Co-Treasurers), Madelyn Bauer (Secretary)
National Honor Society Officers: Verity Wray-Raabolle (President), Abby Larson (Vice President), Kade Robb (Secretary/Treasurer)
Student Council Officers: Jarrett Malecha (President), Verity Wray-Raabolle (Vice-President), Elliot Smith (Treasurer), Malia Hunt (Secretary)
Big Brothers Big Sisters Recognition Award: Destinee Fregoso, Abby Larson, Jarrett Malecha, Avalon Roberts, Kennedy Tutak, Verity Wray-Raabolle
American Legion Auxiliary Girls' State Virtual Summit: Madelyn Gersemehl