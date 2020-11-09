On Oct. 10, CRWP members and friends gathered on a beautiful Saturday morning at Keepsake Cidery, on the banks of the Cannon River, to recognize the 2020 Cannon River Champions, Don Nelson, Beth Kallestad and Dave Legvold, three people who have gone above and beyond to clean and protect the Cannon River.
CRWP members know Don Nelson for his generosity and dedication to the preservation and restoration of forest and prairie in rural Minnesota. In 2016 he donated land that is now the Engeseth-Rinde unit of Prairie Creek Wildlife Management Area and is publicly owned and available for all of us to enjoy. He created a new environmental endowment at St. Olaf College in 2000 called, "The Henry and Agnes Nelson Family Endowment for Natural Lands and Environmental Science" and in 2019, he increased his support for this work at the college so that the curator of natural lands, student naturalists, a natural lands manager and the student-run St. Olaf Garden Research and Organic Works (STOGROW) farm could continue for generations to come. He has shared his love and passion for the land to many over the years and for that CRWP honors him this year as a Cannon River Champion.
In its newsletter, CRWP states Cannon River Watershed Partnership is honored to have Nelson join the ranks of members and donors who see the worthiness in the work they do to value, protect and improve the Cannon River Watershed’s land and water and CRWP thanks him and his family with this award.
Beth Kallestad first began volunteering with Cannon River Watershed Partnership in 1997 when she relocated to the area and little did she know that in 2005 she would begin a 10-year career working for CRWP. She was first hired as watershed analyst, and in 2008 became executive director.
Under her leadership our organization grew and expanded. CRWP started new programs and projects such as the annual Watershed Wide CleanUP (now 13 years in and going strong), diversified revenue streams and weathered some bumps in the road including a state government shutdown. Before she moved on, she left the organization on secure financial footing and poised to reach new heights. Just last month, she was one of over 200 volunteers taking part in the Cannon River Watershed-Wide CleanUP. The local community and water is better off with her in it and CRWP states in a newsletter it is thrilled to offer a small token of thanks to Kallestad for her continued dedication to clean water.
Dave Legvold was born and raised in the watershed along Rice Creek, and his passion for no-till farming, innovative water management both in-field and edge-of-field may be rooted to his early youth playing and fishing along the only trout stream in Rice County. When it comes to farm conservation practices, words like leader, teacher, mentor and collaborator only begin to scratch the surface in describing the depth of passion that he has for the subject and his lifelong pursuit to change how agriculture happens in his neck of the woods.
From regularly hosting St. Olaf and Carleton Environmental Studies students to conduct on-farm research projects, to hosting numerous field days to share his applied knowledge on less tillage, better soil health and increased profit with his farming peers, David and Ruth work with their neighbors to "Make Clean Water Happen" in southern Minnesota and CRWP is excited to honor them both for their continued dedication.