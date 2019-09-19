Over 500 cowboy re-enactors from across the country will gather on Ahlman’s Range in rural Morristown this weekend for the 14th annual Gunsmoke western event. It’s like a page out of the old west as participants dressed in cowboy gear act out shooting scenarios that mimic the days of gunslingers, heroic lawmen and notorious criminals.
For example: You’re locked in jail. When the timer starts, yell, “I’m bustin’ outta here.” Then reach through the bars, grab the broom, hook the key ring on wall, unlock the cell and break out. Grab your 18th century gun from the counter and blast the targets. On last shot, timer is stopped, time & hits counted and score recorded. Then move to the next of the 16 different scenario stations.
Adding to the ambiance are approximately 30 western gear vendors – forming a main street in the western town. But that’s only part of the event. Costuming is high priority with the highlight occurring at the Saturday night banquet when gentlemen in their finest western gear and ladies with large hoop skirts stroll down an elevated walkway – much like a Miss America pageant – with judges scoring their outfits.
Although you must be a member to participate, the public is welcome to visit the event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to view the scenario shooting and shop in the western town. Located directly behind Ahlman's, 9525 230th St. W, Morristown.