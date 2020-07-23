Today in History — July 23

A Vietnamese peasant woman guides a boatload of government Rangers across swollen canal in flooded Mekong Delta area just north of Phung Hiep in Vietnam on July 23, 1965, as the Vietnamese sought Viet Cong guerrillas. The woman lives in the area which is infested by guerrillas. Rangers’ helmets are bright colored, with a tiger patch in front. Color enables helicopter crews to spot them on ground and identify them as government forces. (AP Photo)