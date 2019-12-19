Job title: Faribault Middle School 701 math teacher
Other roles (coaching, advising, etc.): FMS play director
Classes he teaches: 701 Pre-Algebra, 701 Algebra, 602 Math Concepts
Previous work experience: I have worked at only one other school besides FMS. That was a half-year long-term sub position at Mahtomedi High School teaching geometry and remedial Algebra.
Years with the district: This is my 11th year … I believe
What are some of your hobbies and interests?
I love baseball, movies, walking my dog in the woods, and cooking.
What’s something interesting about you that not a lot of people know?
I have started a tradition of taking my dog on road trips (thanks for the idea, Tyler) to scenic destinations. The basic purpose is to get cool pictures of my dog.
Why did you decide to pursue a career in education?
I tutored some of my friends in math in college and they told me I was better at explaining it than the teacher. I wanted to see if they were right, so I became one too.
What do you enjoy most about working with students?
Students make me laugh more and harder than almost any adult. Plus, it's the best way that I know how to help others.
How would you describe your approach to teaching?
I try to have students learn math through collaboration. I don't consider any of my strategies to be overly innovative, I just believe in allowing the students to communicate about their math.
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools?
I love the diversity. It leads to so many discoveries and delights.