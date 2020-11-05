The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season.
The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Required medical treatments and emergencies don’t pause for the holidays or a widespread coronavirus outbreak.
Make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As thanks for making time to donate around Thanksgiving, those who come to give blood Nov. 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane, while supplies last
Local donation and times
Faribault
Monday, Nov. 23 from noon - 6 p.m. at Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW
Monday, Nov. 30 from 1- 7 p.m. at Church of St. Patrick Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road
Lonsdale
Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 1- 7 p.m. at American Legion Lonsdale, 115 Second Ave. NW
Northfield
Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Drive
Friday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St. S.
Saturday, Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church Northfield, 803 Winona St.
Blooming Prairie
Monday, Nov. 30 from 1-7 p.m. at Blooming Prairie Serviceman's Club, Blooming Prairie High School
Medford
Friday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Medford Outlet Center, 6750 W. Frontage Road
Owatonna
Friday, Nov. 20 from noon - 6 p.m. at Associated Church, 800 Havana Road