Applications for the Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership (MARL) Class XI will now be accepted through April 24. The first Class XI session will be Nov. 23-34, 2020 in St. Cloud.
MARL is a dynamic two-year educational experience featuring nine two- and three-day in-state seminars, a six-day national study seminar in Washington, D.C., and a 10- to 14-day international study seminar. Its mission is to develop the skills of Minnesota’s agricultural and rural leaders so they may maximize their impact and effectiveness in local, state, national and international arenas.
The MARL curriculum is designed to have immediate applicability for active leaders. Each session features a mix of leadership study, personal skill-building, and location-related subject matter. A majority of each class’ makeup is agricultural producers, and others are professionals involved in rural and ag-related organizations.
The seminar calendar is designed to accommodate the busy schedules of participants. Most of the activities occur over the winter months.
Executive Director Olga Reuvekamp states that up to 30 participants will be selected for Class XI.
“MARL is celebrating its 20th year, and people have become familiar with what the program is about. The state is large and there are very diverse types of agriculture in different regions,” said Reuvekamp. “As the MARL program has matured, the interest has increased. We welcome applications from all corners of the state for this life-changing opportunity.”
Application forms, instructions and answers to frequently asked questions are available online at marlprogram.org/application. Interested individuals can join special webinars and may contact Reuvekamp at: 507-537-6430; Olga.reuvekamp@smsu.edu.