Bethlehem Academy Class of 1956 will hold an informal luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Depot Bar and Grill, 311 Heritage Place, Faribault. All classmates and friends are welcome.
BA Class of 1956 to meet for lunch Friday
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant Watch
- Area man charged in alleged home invasion
- Byron Reed
- Timothy L. "Tim" Hauschen
- Patio, grill could soon come to 23rd Street Apartments
- Wrestling: Faribault sends 2 through to state meet
- Rep. Jim Hagedorn fighting cancer
- Walter F. 'Wally' Kelsey
- Weasler’s overtime goal sends Falcons to section semifinals
- John G. Borchert
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.