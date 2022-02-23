Maya Deschamp of Faribault hosting an American Red Cross blood drive and earned a $1,500 scholarship as a result of her lifesaving efforts.
As part of the Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program, the Northfield High School junior hosted a blood drive at the Northfield Police Department on Dec. 30, which collected 63 blood donations.
Blood drive hosts are entered into a drawing for a scholarship and Deshchamp was chosen as a winner. She was also awarded a gift card.
Although Deschamps does not know anyone who has ever needed blood products, she understand the importance of having blood available.
“Blood is always needed, and I saw a way to help people in a big way by giving a small bit of my time,” she said. “Hosting a blood drive is an experience that pushed my leadership skills, along with helping people who are in need of blood.”
Deschamps is planning on attending a four year college to study chemistry following graduation in 2023.
“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and blessing,” she said. “Never did I think that I would win the scholarship. I just knew that I was on this journey to help those in need.”
The Leaders Save Lives program encourages high school and college students to host blood drives to help maintain the blood supply for patients in need of lifesaving transfusions.