With holiday celebrations throughout the state and forecasts of warm weather over the July 4 weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation urges all motorists to slow down, plan ahead and “keep cool” while driving through work zones.
More than 200 projects will be underway on state roads this construction season. While most work will be suspended over the July 4 holiday, work zones will remain in place for many projects throughout the state. MnDOT recommends that motorists visit www.511mn.org to get information about road construction projects and traffic impacts before they head out, think about alternate routes and prepare for slower moving traffic.
Motorists should also be aware that the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
Some of the highway projects in southeast Minnesota that may affect weekend travel include:
Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna
Highway 60 bridge in Wabasha
Highway 63/Interstate 90 project north of Stewartville
Highway 74 bridges in Whitewater State Park
Interstate 90 bridge replacement in Austin
For a complete list of Minnesota projects by highway or region, visit www.mndot.gov/roadwork/current.html.
Safety
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
• Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store
• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
• Avoid making lane changes within work zones
Check out all of the MnDOT construction projects in the region at MnDOT’s website, dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects.html.