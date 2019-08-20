Attention youth: The end of the 2019 summer library program is fast approaching. The last day to redeem your 2019 summer reading and activity log for rewards is Saturday, Aug. 31.
If you want to receive the awesome rewards you’ve earned by reading and completing fun activities through the library’s summer reading program, and have your name printed in the Faribault Daily News as a Star Reader, make sure to stop in the library on or before Aug. 31.
If you have misplaced your reading log, just stop in and we’ll look up your registration card on file. If you have never signed up, stop in and do so and you can still get rewards for the reading you’ve done since May 31.
For more information on programs for children and youth at Buckham Memorial Library, call Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf at 507-334-2089.