Jordyn Brennan mural

Wisconsin native, Jordyn Brennan, began painting her floral-themed design promoting inclusivity early this week. The bright and colorful mural is located on a city-owned wall downtown on First Avenue NW (between Third Street and Second Street) and will feature “love” spelled out in American Sign Language, braille and text, making it accessible to Faribault’s deaf and blind communities. As the hands use a variety of skin tones, the design also highlights and celebrates Faribault’s growing cultural diversity. Brennan says the mural is a reminder to spread love to all. The estimated $14,950 project is anticipated to be completed in time for Faribault Heritage Days this June. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

