District One Hospital volunteers Beth Swanson, Bobbi Sumner and Joanne Ostrom prepare for the $6 Sale hosted by the District One Hospital Auxiliary. The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23 at the American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE, Faribault. A bake sale also takes place on Tuesday. Sale items include fashion accessories, jewelry, gadgets, gifts and more for women, men and children. Proceeds support the needs of District One Hospital. (Photo courtesy of District One Hospital Auxiliary)