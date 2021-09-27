It has already been three years since Faribault, Morristown and much of the region survived the storm of tornadoes.
Annually we deal with flooding, when winter hits there are a variety of disasters that can happen from snow forced accidents on the interstate to freezing rain causing power outages.
If your organization, church or business wants the free group training specific arrangements can be made. We are always looking for individuals to become part of CERT, but obtaining the training is more important because the more individuals trained will create a smaller number of individuals that will need emergency assistance.
We are accepting individuals and or groups for the fall/winter training session. Anyone interested in learning more about how to become a CERT volunteer or interested in the free training, can stop by the Faribault Fire Department Open House from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct 9 or contact Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst at 507-333-0396 or Debra Petersen, trained CERT instructor at 507-332-0294.
Please don’t be the individual or family that is not prepared.