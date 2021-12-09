The Governing Board of the Rice County Family Services Collaborative is announcing possible funding opportunities for the next fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2022. The mission of the Rice County Family Services Collaborative is to support the availability of comprehensive services designed to enhance and strengthen functioning for families with children ages 0 to 18. The Collaborative Board is accepting proposals to fund projects congruent with its mission and will entertain proposals in the following five areas:
• Alcohol & Drug Use Prevention
• Mental Health
• Chronic Absenteeism
• Support to Families with Young Children
• Children of Incarcerated Parents/Justice-Involved Parents/Families
Applicants are required to submit a proposal that details a plan to address the identified issue within the mission of the Collaborative. Successful applications will: be based on collaboration with identified partners; detail how the work will change systems serving Rice County children and their families; and include a plan for sustainability. Applications must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. For more information or to obtain an application, please contact the Rice County Family Services Collaborative at rcfsc@healthycommunityinitiative.org.