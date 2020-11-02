A best-in-class cheeses tradition continues at Prairie Farms following a contest leading 13 awards presented to its plants at the 2020 National Milk Producers Cheese Contest held virtually Oct. 27 and 28.
Cheese entries were divided by classes and sent directly to NMPF judges. After all the votes were tallied, In the Hard & Mold Ripened Italian Category, the Caves of Faribault Team in Faribault, Minnesota, took second place with St. Pete’s Select Blue Cheese.
Prairie Farms’ Cheese Division, Caves of Faribault, also won a Bronze Award in the Cow’s Milk Category with Felix Blue Cheese at the Specialty Food Association’s 2020 sofi Awards.
“It’s always a great honor for our plants to bring home so many cheese awards at NMPF given the competitive environment,” said Ed Mullins, CEO of Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our dairy farmers and plants to provide and process quality milk into best-in-class cheeses.”