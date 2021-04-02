Helena Wiik receives DAR Outstanding Cadet award

Ellen Blume, regent of the Josiah Edson Chapter Daughters of American Revolution, presented the DAR Outstanding Cadet Medal to Civil Air Patrol Cadet Master Sergeant Helena Wiik at the Castle Rock Community Bank in Randolph, Minnesota.
The DAR Outstanding Cadet medal is awarded to a student for participation in a non-ROTC, military-affiliated cadet program funded by a school or private organization, including but not limited to: Naval Sea Cadet Corps; Civil Air Patrol Cadets Corps; National Defense Cadet Corps (NDCC); United States Army Cadet Corps (formerly the American Cadet Alliance); Young Marines; California Wing Cadet Corps; Middle School Cadet Corps; Navy League Cadet Corps; Army Cadets of America; and United States Army Cadet Corps. The medal recognizes a cadet that has distinguished himself or herself through outstanding leadership, honor, service, courage and patriotism. Medals are worn in accordance to cadet program protocol.
Cadet Wiik is currently an 11th grade student at Randolph High School, and a cadet in good standing with the Stanton Composite Squadron.
Since joining the Civil Air Patrol in October 2018, Cadet Wiik has progressed steadily in the program. She has been promoted six times and currently holds the rank of Cadet Master Sergeant. She was recently appointed as a Flight Sergeant where she will provide leadership to 6-10 junior cadets. As the Flight Sergeant she teaches in-ranks cadets the basics of cadet life: drill, wear of the uniform, customs and courtesies, and physical fitness.
In 2019, Cadet Wiik attended the Minnesota Wing Encampment Prep School where she was named Golf Flight Honor Cadet, one of only seven cadets at the school to earn that distinction.
Cadet Wiik’s achievements at her high school are equally impressive. She has been on the A-Honor Roll in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. She has earned the Academic Excellence award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. In 2019 she was accepted into the Randolph High School National Honor Society.
She is active in extracurricular activities, having earned a Varsity Band Letter in 2019 and 2020, Varsity Pep Band Letter in 2020, and Varsity Trap Letter in 2019.
Cadet Wiik’s actions and accomplishments bring credit to herself, the Stanton Composite Squadron and Civil Air Patrol, United States Air Force Auxiliary.