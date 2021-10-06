IMG_3937

Teammates Pastor Jon Niebuhr, Brian Garrick and Bill Wenger look on as Brent Garrick is about to tee off at the 18th Annual Jim and Barb Kelm/Camp Omega Campership Benefit Golf Tournament. This team was looking to "three-peat," but ended up losing in a tie-breaker, and was content to take home second-place bragging rights. Teams from throughout southern Minnesota participate in an effort to provide funds for the camperships. Each year, Camp Omega awards over $25,000 to families needing assistance in providing for a week-long, Christ-centered camping experience for their children. Camp Omega is part of the ministry of the Minnesota South District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, and is located on Horseshoe Lake near Waterville. (Photo courtesy of Camp Omega)

