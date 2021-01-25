The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is offering a new scholarship for farmers to learn business management strategies that will lead to profitable and competitive farming operations. The Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP) Farm Business Management Scholarship provides tuition money for the Farm Business Management Program.
The MAWQCP Farm Business Management Scholarship will award $140 per credit (approximately 75% of the cost of tuition) for new Farm Business Management students in their first and/or second semester of the program and $90 per credit (approximately 50% the cost of tuition) for returning students in their third semester or beyond. Students must enroll in a minimum of two credits per semester, or four per academic year, with a maximum of 10 credits per year.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be water quality certified in the MAWQCP. To apply, contact a Farm Business Management instructor. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis. The deadline for spring semester 2021 is March 1.