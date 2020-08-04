On Sunday, Ruth’s House of Hope celebrated their 16th year of opening. Alongside the celebration of their 16 years, Ruth’s House of Hope said 'Farewell' and 'Thank You' to Ruth Hickey who left Ruth’s House in late February to spend more time with her family.
Georganne Danielson, one of the Founding Mothers of Ruth’s House of Hope said, “In the summer of 2003 Ruth Hickey began calling together a planning team for her vision of a much needed shelter for homeless women and children.” The Founding Mothers and Pastor Steve Delzer, at that time pastor of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, began making the dream become a reality. The first meeting was around a table at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. They discussed all the tasks that needed to be accomplished to make all the pieces of the puzzle fit together. First step was to find a house for the shelter. On a very hot summer day, they took a tour of the former Buckeye Manor (what the house was called in the 1990’s). The Buckeye Manor became Ruth’s House of Hope! There was a lot of paperwork and endless details to accomplish, but it seemed that every time there was a need, the right person came along. It was amazing to see and feel how God was working through the people that were sent to help.
Visionary Ruth Hickey became the Executive Director of Ruth’s House of Hope. Founding Mother Kate Monson who was working at a crisis center in Rice County said, "The need for housing options for women and children could not have been more clear."
In August 2004 the doors of Ruth’s House opened to women and children; over 1,700 women and children have been served. The women are heads of household in crisis situations; whether it’s domestic abuse, substance abuse disorder, poverty, or homelessness due to any of these situations, Ruth’s House of Hope is a place to find shelter. The 24-hour support staff helps residents to address the issues that brought them to Ruth’s House of Hope and connects them with resources to guide them in finding safe and permanent housing. And thanks to Ruth and the dedicated staff, what started as a conversation became a refuge.
“I came to Ruth’s House with my infant son after fleeing a bad situation with my baby’s father. He was using drugs and our living situation became dangerous and unpredictable. I had nowhere to turn until I found safe refuge at Ruth’s House Emergency and Transitional Shelter. There, I found the support and resources I needed to succeed on my own. My case manager worked with me to set and monitor goals for my life and gave me the confidence I needed to be a strong single mother for my child. I have secured my own apartment and am enjoying every moment spent with my son building our new life,” shares a former resident of Ruth’s House.
Founding Mother Yvette Marthaler said, “When Ruth became inspired to create Ruth’s House, it was a tremendously bold and ambitious project. NOTHING like it existed in Rice County. There was doubt—even within members of the group who envisioned it—that a service like this could be developed. The shelter exists today, and its successful longevity and impact on families is beyond anything the group could have envisioned. Ruth was brave, methodical and persistent in overcoming the barriers that the community, state and local governments imposed on creating a service for homeless families.”
Ruth [Hickey] has always stated that the shelter was named for the Biblical Ruth who faced homelessness and poverty yet rose above her struggles through faith, hard work, sacrifice and dedication.
On behalf of all past, present and future women and children of Ruth’s House of Hope, thank you to the Carlander Family, for the initial $25,000 seed money; thank you to the United Way for $3,000 seed money; thank you to the community that has generously made donations of all kinds— time, money, service— to get the shelter started. Thank you to the community for your continuous generous financial support that keeps the doors open at Ruth’s House.
The shelter continues to rely on local contributions and foundation grants as over $350,000 needs to be raised annually to keep the doors open. Unfortunately, there is always a long waiting list to get in. The need is always great.