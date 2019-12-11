Members of the Josiah Edson Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution packed backpacks for the homeless vets of Minnesota Dec. 7 at the Northfield VFW. This is the third year the chapter has packed back packs for the homeless veterans in Minnesota. This year the goal was 60 pack backs, which were filled with hygiene items, gift cards and winter wear.
The centers facility offers showers, a laundry and computers for homeless veterans to use, as well as computers training, dietary consultations, medical care, mental health care and referrals to community resources.
The Daughters of the American Revolution purchased supplies using monetary donations, including $800 from Post Consumer Brands and $250 from Thrivent. Fleet Farm in Mankato provided discounts for 25 packbacks.
