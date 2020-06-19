Dylan Holven of Faribault has been awarded a $1,000 Minnesota Grocers Association Foundation Scholarship.
Holven’s mother, Amber, has worked for Kwik Trip for over eight years. Dylan will use the scholarship to attend Luther College.
The Minnesota Grocers Association Foundation awarded $30,000 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Minnesota Grocers Association member companies. The Foundation Scholarship program helps students who are related to Minnesota’s food industry by supporting their educational growth.
Using funds raised from an annual golf event and silent auction, the Minnesota Grocers Association Foundation is able to award scholarships and community grants. This year, the Foundation received 335 applications from 40 companies. The thirty $1,000 scholarships awarded represent the Minnesota food industry’s strong commitment to furthering continued education opportunities.
Scholarships are awarded by an impartial committee of educators and based on community involvement and academic achievements.