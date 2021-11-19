Ruth's House is a Faribault nonprofit that provided housing in a safe, supportive and healing environment for women and children in crisis. This month, it's seeking donations ofIbuprofen
• Tylenol
• Adult winter hats and gloves
• Winter coats/snow pants size medium and large
• Bed side rail that clips to bed frame
• Gift cards from local grocery stores
Items can be dropped off at in the bin on the south side of Ruth's House, 124 First Ave. SW, Faribault from 1-3 p.m. Mondays and from 4-6 p.m. Thursdays.