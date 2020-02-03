Adult Night Out: Moonlight Snowshoe
The luminary-lit snowshoe walk, followed by a warm-up by the fire with s’mores and hot chocolate will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
This program is open to adults and the fee is $10 per person — $5 for members — which includes snowshoe rental. Pre-registration is recommended for this program by Wednesday, Feb. 12.
School’s Out Adventure Days
This event features day-long camps open to kindergarten through fifth-grade students from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Optional childcare before camps available for an additional $10 fee starting at 8 a.m. and after, ending at 4:30 p.m. The Adventure Day fee is $50 per person — $40 for members. Pre-registration is required.
Feb.14 - All Around the World: learn about different types of plants, animals and cultures that make up the world.
Feb. 17 - Kitchen Science: design and build with marshmallows, create slime and more hands-on science activities.
Snowshoe and Animal Signs Walks
Join a naturalist for a peaceful snowshoe walk and watch for signs of wildlife from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays Feb. 15, 22 and 29. All ages welcome.
This program is open to all ages. The program fee is $7 per person — $5 for members. Pre-registration is recommended for these programs by the Thursday before each program. Cost of program includes rental of snowshoes for the entire day, allowing for the continuation of the walk.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.